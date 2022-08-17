4-Year-Old Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall From Window of Boston Building

A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling from the window of a Boston building on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of a child out the window on American Legion Highway near the Dorchester-Roxbury line around 3:17 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found the child outside, suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Editor's note: The Boston Police Department initially described the victim as an infant, but later said a 4-year-old child fell out the window.