Backlash continues over Israel war response by Harvard-affiliated groups

A controversial letter from student organizations at Harvard University continues to draw criticism.

It’s signed by dozens of student groups at Harvard.

It blames the Hamas-led violence in Israel on the Israeli people, calling them the “apartheid regime” forcing Palestinians to live in an “open-air prison” in Gaza.

"Today's events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison," the statement continued, noting that "Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years" through the systematic seizure of land, airstrikes and more, and referred to the current political situation as "apartheid."

The statement also called on Harvard's community to stop the "annihilation of Palestinians."

Among the many people who have criticized the letter was former Harvard President and economist Larry Summers, who said on social media, "I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today," coupling the statement with the current administration's silence on the unfolding situation in the Middle East.

“Hundreds of people were shot, were taken hostage or raped who did nothing more aggressive than attending a rock concert, that is wrong, it’s not complicated, it’s not intellectual, it’s not subtle, it is wrong, and that should be something that should be understood on our leading campuses," Summer said.

It was a similar theme at a pro-Palestinian rally at Cambridge City Hall on Monday afternoon, with hundreds supporting the Palestinian resistance.

Emotions ran high, with counter-protestors denouncing the unprecedented violence overseas and voicing their disgust at what they call the support for terrorism here at home.

“I really cannot justify the continued oppression of any people, particularly the Palestinian people, and it’s unfortunate that it’s created this powder keg where this inhumane condition has to happen," said Suhail Purkal, of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“And we have people that are supporting these inhumane attacks! Can you imagine someone supporting Al-Qaida? Can you imagine someone supporting 9/11? How is this a thing that’s possible?" said Liyam Chitayat, an MIT PhD student.

Harvard’s new President Claudine Gay released a response late Monday night, saying in part, “We have no illusion that Harvard alone can readily bridge the widely different views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but we are hopeful that, as a community devoted to learning, we can take steps that will draw on our common humanity and shared values in order to modulate rather than amplify the deep-seated divisions and animosities so distressingly evident in the wider world.”

Many were critical of that response for refusing to denounce the letter.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss, himself a Harvard graduate, said "Harvard's leadership has failed" and that he's "ashamed" of his alma mater.