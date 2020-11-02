Baker to Announce New Orders Affecting Reopening Due to Increase in COVID Cases

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to announce new executive orders affecting the state's reopening process due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

He is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Massachusetts confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,139 more coronavirus cases Sunday, marking the ninth straight day the state has announced more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases.

There have now been 9,788 confirmed deaths and 155,660 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has decreased slightly to 1.8%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 613. Of that number, 113 were listed as being in intensive care units and 55 are intubated, according to DPH.

There are 77 communities in the state considered at the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19, according to last week's report from DPH which included data on isolated outbreaks.

There are now 121 cities and towns in the red zone on Massachusetts' latest coronavirus risk map.

One such outbreak is at a church in Central Massachusetts that led to the shut down of in-person services earlier this week after a couple dozen people tested positive for COVID-19. Crossroads Community Church in Fitchburg has now been connected to nearly 150 confirmed cases, according to the local board of health.

Officials have traced the source of the rising outbreak to services held at the church on or around Sunday, Oct. 18.

Twenty-eight cases had been linked to the church as of midday Monday, and that number grew significantly over the course of the last week, rising to nearly 150 by 3 p.m. Saturday.

Contact tracers have also pointed to ice and deck hockey as a source of more than 40 confirmed cases, the Fitchburg Board of Health reported.

There have been 85 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Fitchburg this year.