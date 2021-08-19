Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
masks in schools

Baker: ‘Virtually Every' Unvaccinated Student Expected to Mask Up

Final decisions on masking requirements rest with local officials on a district-by-district basis

By Chris Lisinski

Virus Outbreak School Masks
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

While the Baker Administration continues to reject the idea of a statewide mask mandate in schools, Gov. Charlie Baker said he expects that nearly every single unvaccinated student in Massachusetts will wear face coverings this fall.

Final decisions on masking requirements rest with local officials on a district-by-district basis under the Baker administration's guidance, and Baker said in a GBH radio interview Wednesday that early indications point to widespread deployment of mandates.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Based on what we've heard from our colleagues in local government, virtually every K-6 student in Massachusetts will be masked, and we also believe that virtually every unvaccinated 12-year-old to 19-year-old will be masked as well," Baker said.

Guidance that state education and public health officials issued last month "strongly recommend(s)" that students in kindergarten through sixth grade -- who are not yet eligible for any of the COVID-19 vaccines -- and older unvaccinated students, staff and visitors wear masks this fall.

With Gov. Charlie Baker leaving mask mandates up to school districts, parents are sparring at school board meetings.

Asked why his administration's guidance encourages masking in unvaccinated students but stops short of mandating that practice, Baker replied, "We made a strong recommendation on this, and as I said, I believe the vast majority, if not all, school districts are going to adopt that recommendation, which I think is a good thing."

Baker, a Republican, also criticized GOP governors in other states such as Texas and Florida who have sought to ban local leaders from imposing their own school mask mandates. "I think they're making a mistake, and I've been quite clear with all of them about this," Baker said, noting that those battles are largely taking place in states with lower overall vaccination rates than Massachusetts. "If you have a big population of adults who aren't vaccinated, the question about giving locals the ability to make decisions based on both community transmission, the number of adults who aren't vaccinated and all the rest -- that completely changes the risk equation."

More on Mask Mandates

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Masks Will Be Required in Woburn Schools

coronavirus Aug 18

Gov. Baker Facing More Pressure to Mandate Masks in Schools

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

masks in schoolsCharlie Bakermask mandatemask mandate massachusettsvaccination requirement
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us