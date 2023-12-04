Barn on RI property featured in popular horror movie catches fire

By Anthony Vega

WJAR-TV

A fire broke out at a barn on "The Conjuring" house property in Burrillville, Rhode Island, according to WJAR-TV.

The incident happened on Round Top Road.

The director of operations at "The Conjuring" house told WJAR-TV that workers started to smell smoke just before midnight.

The barn was recently renovated and was going to be used for multiple events and projects, according to WJAR-TV.

The barn doesn't appear to be a total loss, the director of operations told WJAR-TV. Tours are still available at "The Conjuring" house.

No injuries were reported.

