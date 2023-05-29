Bear Exploring Around Plymouth: ‘Do Not Invite Buster to Your Memorial Day Picnic'

Recent bear sightings in Plymouth, Massachusetts, have police warning residents to leave the animal alone -- specifically noting no one should invite Buster to their Memorial Day picnic.

Plymouth police say Buster the Bear is currently foraging through people's trash on Bourne Road

Police have issued a list of tips to help people in the area keep their space from the bear:

In the event of an emergency with a bear, dial 911.​

Take down bird feeders, and don't leave pet food outdoors. Those are food sources for bears.​

According to the National Park Service, bears have an incredibly keen sense of smell and are able to detect food from several miles away.​

Bears are wary of humans. If you see it, yell, clap, bang pots and pans, or make loud noises to frighten the bear — it will most likely leave, as well as any cubs that are with it.​

Do not attempt to shoot the bear.​

Do not leave any small pets unattended outside.​

Consider attaching bells or other noisemakers to your pet's collar if outside — if the bear is nearby, it may hear the unfamiliar noise and keep away.​

Keep your trash barrels closed and secure.​

If you keep any beehives or live chickens outside, secure them behind an electrified fence.

There were a couple other playful tips, as well. One being to not invite the bear to any holiday gatherings this weekend, and the other being not to cuddle with the animal.

Hanson police also wanted to join in on the fun, saying, "We all miss BooBoo from a couple years ago, but now his cousin Buster is exploring the area. He is a bit far from Hanson but they can cover alot of ground. If you see a bear, let us know."

"We are still searching for a Yeti so bonus points if you find one. The two legged Yeti, not the cooler," Hanson police added.​