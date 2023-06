A black bear was spotted in Cohasset, Massachusetts and ensured safe passage by local police.

Cohasset police posted a picture of the bear on social media and said they ensured safe passage along North Main St.

Interesting afternoon. Ensuring safe passage for our furry friend along North Main St, #Cohasset. Officer Josh Kimball. Please give the @SouthShoreBear plenty of room. He's heading toward #Hingham now. pic.twitter.com/D10o9qPQHJ — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) June 19, 2023

Authorities said the bear is headed towards Hingham now and should be given plenty of room.