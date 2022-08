Bear Spotted in Middleton, Mass.

Hey bear!

A black bear was spotted wandering near King Street in Middleton, Massachusetts, on Monday.

"The bear walked down the hill and across the street into the woods," Susan Morrissey, who lives in the area, said.

“My mom caught him out of the corner of her eye and as you can see my dogs look like bears so she thought it was the dog."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police were out keeping an eye on the bear and ready to react if there were any problems. Black bears, while not generally aggressive, can be attracted by human food and become a nuisance, according to wildlife experts. Bears that are fed could lose their fear of people.

Over the weekend police in nearby Danvers issued a warning after several sightings in their town and West Peabody.

Residents are advised to remove bird feeders and secure any trash to avoid any potential encounters.

More information on dealing with bears can be found here and here. Those interested in learning more about black bears in Massachusetts can visit this site.