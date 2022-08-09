VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee

A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week.

State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday.

"Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote.

The bear is seen swimming close to a boat full of people but passed by without any conflict, despite concerns voiced in the video that the boat should move.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, black bears tend to be more active at night when there are people around, but they are not nocturnal animals. When they swim it is generally to hunt fish.

Though black bears are not generally aggressive, they should be considered dangerous, wildlife experts say.

There have been many bear sightings reported in the region this summer, including one in Middleton, Massachusetts, just yesterday and others in Danvers and West Peabody over the weekend.