Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
wildlife

VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee

"Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," State Rep. Mike Bordes wrote on Twitter

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week.

State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday.

"Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote.

The bear is seen swimming close to a boat full of people but passed by without any conflict, despite concerns voiced in the video that the boat should move.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, black bears tend to be more active at night when there are people around, but they are not nocturnal animals. When they swim it is generally to hunt fish.

Though black bears are not generally aggressive, they should be considered dangerous, wildlife experts say.

There have been many bear sightings reported in the region this summer, including one in Middleton, Massachusetts, just yesterday and others in Danvers and West Peabody over the weekend.

More on bears

bears Aug 8

Bear Spotted in Middleton

connecticut bear Aug 1

Homeowner Chases Bear Out Of His Home For the Second Time

bears Jul 21

Bear Encounters Are on the Rise in Vermont, Including Home Break-Ins

This article tagged under:

wildlifeNew HampshirebearsLake Winnipesaukeeblack bears
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us