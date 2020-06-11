Local

Fitchburg

Beloved First Grade Teacher Killed by Flying Tire

State police are still looking for a truck with Maine license plates that is believed to have lost the tire

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police

The woman killed when a tire broke loose from a passing vehicle and struck the windshield of her SUV Wednesday afternoon in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was identified Thursday as a beloved first grade teacher in the Hudson school system.

State police identified the victim as Erin Beth MacKay, 41, of Templeton.

MacKay was a first grade teacher at Forest Avenue Elementary School and had been with the Hudson Public Schools for 12 years.

"Ms. MacKay was an amazing educator, known by families and colleagues as a kind and caring individual who cared deeply for her students," Hudson Superintendent Marco Rodrigues said in a statement. "Her unexpected passing is a tragic loss for her family and for the Hudson School Community."

He said district counselors are available to support students, parents and staff affected by MacKay's death.

Police originally believed the tire was from a passing tractor trailer but later revised their description of the vehicle. Now investigators are seeking to determine what vehicle the tire and rim came from.

Fire officials said the tire struck the windshield of an SUV that was traveling westbound, badly injuring the driver. She was transported to Leominster Hospital with serious head injuries and later taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leominster State Police Barracks at (978) 537-2188.

FitchburgMassachusettscrashRoute 2
