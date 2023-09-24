Beloved Somerville eatery temporarily closing so it can be revamped

The Rosebud American Kitchen and Bar, a Somerville institution since the 1940s, will temporarily be closing so that it can be revamped, according to the group who acquired it a few months ago.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the owners said they had hoped and expected to turn around the finances and update the menu when they bought it, even retaining 100% of Rosebud's staff, but they've taken "huge, unsustainable" losses each month as they tried to make it work with the existing concept, staff and operations.

Ownership said they would have been out of business in just another few months if they kept things going as they were, so they faced a "challenging yet indispensable choice" and they resolved to introduce a fresh new menu infused with some Indian twists while honoring the history and keeping some classics.

They said the new menu was meticulously crafted by Chef Keith, who grew up in New England, and showcases his fervor, admiration and love for Indian cuisine.

The group said it became clear they needed to shut Rosebud down and revamp the space to accommodate the new concept, noting they immediately let the existing Rosebud team know and gave them "ample notice."

"This is probably the hardest part about our job as small business owners and about this industry, even harder than losing money, and we hope to have some of the staff back in the future if they want to rejoin the revamped Rosebud team," the Facebook post read.

According to the owners, they had intended to issue an official statement regarding their altered plans, however, an "anonymous individual took it upon themselves to share the information."

"We regret that their actions inadvertently presented a new set of challenges as we navigated the process of disseminating this update," the Facebook post continued.

The new ownership said they would announce the dates of closing/reopening when they have them.

"We can confidently say Rosebud will return to it’s glory days and we will do everything in our power to make it happen," they said. "We can’t wait to open our doors with all the upgrades/changes and pour our Mango chili mimosas for your favorite brunch spot in the square!"

Rosebud, located on Summer Street in Somerville's Davis Square, has historically been a diner offering elevated American fare and is a beloved brunch spot.