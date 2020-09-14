Black Hawk Flyover to Mark Virtual Boston Marathon Finish

Black Hawk military helicopters flew over the Boston Marathon course to wrap-up the virtual race week Monday.

The flyover followed the race route, beginning at 10 a.m. at the starting line in Hopkinton and finishing in Boston to recognize the initial postponement date of the marathon, according to the Boston Herald. The Mile 27 Post-Race Party will be broadcasted live from Fenway Park at 8 p.m.

The race was first postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic before organizers decided to alter this year’s event into a virtual marathon. Runners took on the 26.2 miles from Sept. 7-14 along with a week of online events.

Around 18,000 participants from 100 countries have tackled 26.2 miles over the last week.