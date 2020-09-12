Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lingzi lu

Hundreds Participate in Virtual ‘Lingzi Dream Dash 5K' in Honor of Boston Marathon Bombing Victim

The 5K honored the life and legacy of Lingzi Lu who lost her life in the attack at the 2013 Boston Marathon.

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

From Boston to Weston, to New Hampshire, runners came together on Saturday.

“This year means a lot more for us,” said Helen Zhao, of the Lingzi Foundation.

Like everything else in 2020, The Lingzi Dream Dash 5K went virtual this year. At around 9 a.m. Saturday hundreds of runners all started the race at the same time.

The 5K honored the life and legacy of Lingzi Lu who lost her life in the attack at the 2013 Boston Marathon.

“This foundation is about her dream,” said Zhao. “She came to this country to pursue her dreams and the foundation is about raising money and giving back to the community.”

This is now the third year for the event. The first two years, runners ran along the Charles River in Boston. Organizers said that despite this year being a virtual event, more people took part.

“We’re a small foundation and we’re just excited for the support and for the chance to bring people together to celebrate Lingzi and everything she stood for,” said Meghan Zaremba, of the Lingzi Foundation.

Fundraising for Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon Sep 11

Runners Commit to Raising Money for Virtual Boston Marathon

Virtual Boston Marathon Sep 9

Virtual Boston Marathon Becomes More About Fundraising Efforts for Charity Runners

And it’s that legacy that drove organizers to continue with the event this year despite so much of 2020 being upended.

“I think people wanted to get excited about something positive because there are so many negative around here,” said Zhao.

Organizers hope to have the event back on the Charles River next year.

Boston Marathon Coverage

Boston Marathon 6 hours ago

Runners, Spectators Making Most of Virtual Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon 10 hours ago

Runner Trains for First Boston Marathon, With Baby Boy's Struggles as Inspiration

This article tagged under:

lingzi lucoronavirus pandemicBoston Marathonlingzi dream dash 5klingzi foundation
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us