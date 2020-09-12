Hundreds Participate in Virtual ‘Lingzi Dream Dash 5K' in Honor of Boston Marathon Bombing Victim

From Boston to Weston, to New Hampshire, runners came together on Saturday.

“This year means a lot more for us,” said Helen Zhao, of the Lingzi Foundation.

Like everything else in 2020, The Lingzi Dream Dash 5K went virtual this year. At around 9 a.m. Saturday hundreds of runners all started the race at the same time.

The 5K honored the life and legacy of Lingzi Lu who lost her life in the attack at the 2013 Boston Marathon.

“This foundation is about her dream,” said Zhao. “She came to this country to pursue her dreams and the foundation is about raising money and giving back to the community.”

This is now the third year for the event. The first two years, runners ran along the Charles River in Boston. Organizers said that despite this year being a virtual event, more people took part.

“We’re a small foundation and we’re just excited for the support and for the chance to bring people together to celebrate Lingzi and everything she stood for,” said Meghan Zaremba, of the Lingzi Foundation.

And it’s that legacy that drove organizers to continue with the event this year despite so much of 2020 being upended.

“I think people wanted to get excited about something positive because there are so many negative around here,” said Zhao.

Organizers hope to have the event back on the Charles River next year.