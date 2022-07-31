Local

Gloucester

Blade Tumbles Off Wind Turbine In Gloucester

No information was immediately available as to what caused the blade to fall off

By Jake Levin

NBC 5 News

A massive blade fell off of a 400-foot wind turbine in Gloucester, Mass. on Sunday, causing the area surrounding the structure to be shutdown indefinitely.

The Gloucester Fire Department and Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga confirmed Sunday that a roughly 160-foot blade had fallen from the turbine at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park shutting down access to nearby Great Republic Drive.

No injuries were reported, and officials said that aside from the structure itself losing a blade, no nearby property was damaged.

Officials said they were working close with Applied Materials to "establish and appropriate isolation area around the turbine, determine current hazards and concerns, and ensure the safety of the turbine and the area."

A temporary access road is being constructed for businesses located along Great Republic Drive via Pond Road, officials said.

No information was immediately available as to what caused the blade to fall off.

