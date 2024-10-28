PHOTOS: BMC NICU babies dress in their Halloween best

Halloween

The medical center's tiniest patients were dolled up in costumes donated by Project Sweet Peas, a nonprofit that supports families with babies in the NICU or those affected by pregnancy and infant loss

By Thea DiGiammerino

Babies at the BMC NICU get into the Halloween spirit.
Boston Medical Center

Lions, ladybugs and candy corn - oh my! Babies at the Boston Medical Center Newborn Intensive Care (NICU) are getting into the Halloween spirit and the results are a treat.

A sweet pea in a pod
Boston Medical Center
A sweet pea in a pod

Superman, in miniature
Boston Medical Center
Superman, in miniature
Boston Medical Center

To learn more about Project Sweet Peas, click here.

Boston Medical Center

