PHOTOS: BMC NICU babies dress in their Halloween best

Lions, ladybugs and candy corn - oh my! Babies at the Boston Medical Center Newborn Intensive Care (NICU) are getting into the Halloween spirit and the results are a treat.

Boston Medical Center A sweet pea in a pod

The medical center's tiniest patients were dolled up in costumes donated by Project Sweet Peas, a nonprofit that supports families with babies in the NICU or those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

Boston Medical Center Superman, in miniature

Boston Medical Center

