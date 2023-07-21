Local

Cape Cod

Boat crashes into jetty off Cape Cod; injuries reported and 1 may be missing, police say

Massachusetts State Police say a boat crashed into a jetty off Cold Storage Beach in Dennis

Police are undertaking a search and rescue operation after a boat crashed into a jetty off the coast of Cape Cod.

Massachusetts State Police say the crash happened off Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

"Initial reports indicate some occupants of the boat have been injured and at least one may be missing at this time," state police said in a statement.

Police say the U.S. Coast Guard, the Dennis Fire Department, the Sandwich Fire Department and the Barnstable County Dive Team are involved in the response.

NO further information was immediately available.

