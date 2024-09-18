Boston Harbor

Boat runs aground at Boston Harbor island, police say

Boston police say they received a report that a boat had run aground at Rainsford Island

File photo of a Boston Police Department boat in Boston Harbor
Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Police responded Wednesday to a report that a boat had run aground at an island on Boston Harbor.

A spokesperson with the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston that it is aware of the incident at Rainsford Island.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no immediate word on potential injuries, the spokesperson said.

Boston police said Massachusetts State Police are handling the investigation.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

State police told NBC10 Boston everyone was accounted for, but they did not immediately have information on any potential injuries.

Check back for more information as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

Boston HarborMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us