Body found in Charles River in Boston, police say

Massachusetts State Police helped bring the body to shore

A file photo of the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge
NBC10 Boston

A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Charles River in Boston, according to investigators.

Massachusetts State Police responded shortly after 12 p.m. to the area of Silber Way, which abuts Storrow Drive near the river. Troopers helped to bring the body to shore.

Police said EMS crews were at the scene, as well.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office is investigating, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

