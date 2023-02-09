Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Charles River

The body was found shortly after 12:30 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway.

State police said they were notified around 12:30 p.m. of "an apparent deceased body in the Charles River." They said the state police Marine Unit responded and recovered the body, which was brought to the shoreline in the area of the Boston University Sailing Pavilion.

State police detectives from the Suffolk District Attorney's Office and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section have responded to the scene and have begun an investigation.

No further details are being released at this time.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Boston stories

everett 21 hours ago

State Clears the Way for Encore Boston Harbor Expansion

eSports 6 hours ago

Boston Becoming Major Player in Rapidly Growing eSports Industry

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us