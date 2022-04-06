Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Body Found Inside Fitchburg Park: District Attorney

The body was located inside Coggshall Park in Fitchburg just after 4 p.m., according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon inside a park in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

The body was located at Coggshall Park just after 4 p.m. The district attorney said the case is being investigated as an unattended death.

Fitchburg Police Chief Ernest Martineau said there is no danger to the public. The death appears to be an isolated incident, the DA added.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and Fitchburg police are investigating. No additional information is being released at this time.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsFitchburgunattended deathcoggshall park
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us