LONG WHARF

Body Pulled From Harbor in Downtown Boston

By Asher Klein

Police at Long Wharf in downtown Boston Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, after a body was found in the harbor.
NBC10 Boston

A person's body was found in the water of Boston Harbor downtown on Friday, police said.

The body was pulled from the water at Long Wharf, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police didn't immediately say if foul play is suspected, but a spokesman said detectives were investigating.

Now a park in Boston's packed downtown, Long Wharf is a historic site dating back to the colonial era.

