Boston Athletic Association Names New President

The Boston Athletic Association has announced Jack Fleming as the new president and Chief Executive Officer of the organization.

Fleming, who has been part of the B.A.A. for over 30 years, was chosen after a five-month search.

“After a thorough process featuring a group of diverse candidates from across the country with various backgrounds, our Board decided that Jack was the best person for our organization based on his in-depth knowledge of the industry, the B.A.A. in particular, our athletes, and the communities we serve,” said Chairman of the B.A.A. Board Dr. Michael P. O’Leary.

"We are confident in Jack’s ability to take on this next challenge and thrive, moving our mission forward," he added.

Before being named president and CEO, Fleming was COO of the B.A.A. from 2017 through 2022. Since 1992 Fleming has held a variety of roles within the organization, most notably within the communications, marketing, and sponsorship departments.