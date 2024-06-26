Roxbury

Raging fire rips through bar in Roxbury

"I heard glass breaking," said Jack Sharkey, who reported the fire. "At first, I thought it was someone breaking into a car, and I looked out and the restaurant across the street had all its windows shattered"

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A raging fire ripped through a bar in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred around midnight at 134 Smith Street, the Boston Fire Department said. That's the address of The Squealing Pig.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Video of the scene shows heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the building.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames. The inside of the business was completely charred.

"I heard glass breaking," said Jack Sharkey, who reported the fire. "At first, I thought it was someone breaking into a car, and I looked out and the restaurant across the street had all its windows shattered."

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More Massachusetts news

Canton 14 hours ago

Chief gets 1-year contract extension amid Canton PD audit, Karen Read trial

Revere 17 hours ago

Child hurt in apparent hit-and-run at Revere store parking lot

Massachussets Jun 25

1 teen dead, several others injured in Mashpee crash

This article tagged under:

Roxbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us