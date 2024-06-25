7 teens involved in Mashpee crash, 2 seriously injured

Seven teenagers were involved in a crash in Mashpee, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 2:07 a.m. on Carleton Drive and Swain Circle, the Mashpee Fire Department said.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Fire officials say the driver struck a tree, and that six of the seven teens were taken to the hospital — two of which are in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.