Massachussets

7 teens involved in Mashpee crash, 2 seriously injured

The crash remains under investigation

By Staff Reports

Seven teenagers were involved in a crash in Mashpee, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:07 a.m. on Carleton Drive and Swain Circle, the Mashpee Fire Department said.

Fire officials say the driver struck a tree, and that six of the seven teens were taken to the hospital — two of which are in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

