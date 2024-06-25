7 teens involved in Mashpee crash, 2 seriously injured

Seven teenagers were involved in a crash in Mashpee, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:07 a.m. on Carleton Drive and Swain Circle, the Mashpee Fire Department said.

Fire officials say the driver struck a tree, and that six of the seven teens were taken to the hospital — two of which are in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.