Revere

Child hurt in apparent hit-and-run at Revere store parking lot

The 11-year-old is expected to survive, police said, but they didn't share the extent of their injuries

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car hit a child, then fled the scene, at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Revere, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

The 11-year-old is expected to survive, police said, but they didn't share the extent of their injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details about what happened, including what kind of car was being sought or when the incident happened, weren't immediately available.

Police initially gave the child's age as 6.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

More Revere news

Revere Jun 6

Man faces animal cruelty charges after dog found abandoned on Revere highway

Massachusetts Jun 4

Person shot in Stop & Shop parking lot in Revere; arrest made

This article tagged under:

Revere
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us