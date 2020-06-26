Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
reopening Massachusetts

Boston Bars Still Shuttered Struggle to Stay in Business

“If we don’t get help, we’ll go out of business,” said Jackson Cannon, bar director at Eastern Standard in Kenmore Square.

Eastern Standard
Leah Mennies

As some businesses begin to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, bars must remain closed, forcing them to reckon with an uncertain future while a bill that would give them a lifeline remains stalled on Beacon Hill. 

While bars that serve food can offer alcohol, the bars themselves cannot reopen until the final phase of the governor’s reopening plan, which requires either a vaccine or effective treatment for the deadly pathogen. 

“If we don’t get help, we’ll go out of business,” said Jackson Cannon, bar director at Eastern Standard in Kenmore Square. “We’ve really lost half a year, but we’re being expected to pay rents and taxes based on values that don’t really exist anymore.”

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 25 mins ago

Man Killed by Red Line Train at Porter Sq. Station in Cambridge

quincy 45 mins ago

Pedestrian Killed in Quincy Crash

A bill that would allow bars to sell to-go cocktails passed the House, 156-0, on June 3, but is now tied up in the Senate. 

“If we could do to-go cocktails, we could pay our rent,” said Josh Weinstein, owner of The Quiet Few in East Boston. “We could pay someone’s salary.”

Governor Charlie Baker said on Friday that he supports that measure, but it hasn’t arrived on his desk yet. 

“It’s obviously a disagreement of some sort between the branches,” he said. 

This article tagged under:

reopening Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us