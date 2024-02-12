Boston braces for storm that could bring up to a foot a snow

When you have a winter like this one with not a lot of storms, any snow can be a big deal.

However, Boston hasn't seen more than four inches of snow in over two years.

Massachusetts is expecting upwards of a foot of snow in some areas, including Boston. There's an expectation that we could get strong winds along the coastline, near-blizzard conditions on the South Shore and the potential for power outages.

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu said they're hoping to make a decision on whether school will be canceled or delayed on Tuesday by Monday morning, as they get geared up for this significant winter weather event.

"We're now looking at what's likely to be several inches and significant snowfall come Tuesday. The city and our teams are monitoring this really closely, we have some planning meetings later today and into tomorrow, where we will make sure that all the preparations for how to best prepare the streets and all the organizations and other spaces for warming and shelter are ready," said Wu.

The mayor and other city officials will be holding a press conference later Monday morning with more information on Tuesday's storm.