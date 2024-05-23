Boston Calling 2024: What to know before you go to the music festival

Get ready for an epic weekend in Boston.

Boston Calling music festival is here. The 3-day, 4-stage, outdoor festival along the Charles River features some of the biggest names in music, including superstar Ed Sheeran, rockers The Killers and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Hozier, Phish's Trey Anastasio, Leon Bridgess and Tyler Childers are also among the acts set to play at the festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex this Memorial Day weekend.

There will be more than 30 local food vendors and a 100-foot Ferris wheel, too, so there's something for everyone.

Here are some things you should know if you're planning to attend New England's biggest music festival.

Where and when is it?

Boston Calling takes place on May 24-26, 2024, at Harvard Athletic Complex with the entrance at 65 North Harvard St, Boston.

How can I get there? What about parking?

There's lots of ways to get to Boston Calling safely, however, there is no parking available on site.

🚃 Subway: Take the Red Line to the Harvard Square station. From there it’s an easy 10 minute walk to the main entrance..

🚶‍♀️🚶 Walking: The festival site is a 10-minute walk from Harvard Square, down JFK St. and over the Charles River. The main entrance is located at Gate 1 on North Harvard St.

🚗 Rideshare: You can get dropped close to main entrance, just tell them to head to Harvard Stadium in Allston. At the end of the night, follow signs to the dedicated rideshare pickup lot.

Keep in mind, the festival is located in a busy neighborhood, so organizers ask everyone to be respectful of the area.

Tickets and entry info

🎟 The Festival Box Office is located at the Main Entrance at Harvard Athletic Complex - 65 N. Harvard St, Boston. This is where you can find will call, wristband assistance, wristband replacement, and purchase tickets (if any are available). A government-issued ID is required to verify your order and pick up tickets.

Looking for more info on your Premium ticket? Premium Area Guides are here (GA+, VIP, and Platinum)

💳 Once you activate your wristband, organizers suggest you register for Cashless at Boston Calling presented by Chase – it’s the easy way to purchase festival food, merch, and more with a tap of a wrist.

👜 Official Bag Policy: All bags will be searched before entry. Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6” x 9” or smaller do not need to be clear but can have no more than one pocket. All other bags must be fully clear and made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and be no larger than 12" x 6” x 12" only. Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited.

💦 Stay Hydrated: Bring a reusable water bottle to refill at free hydration stations all weekend long.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

To speed up entry, leave your bag at home and get familiar with our allowed and prohibited items.

Keep your personal belongings protected and your phone charged by reserving your own locker. You can enjoy all-day access to your locker and cell phone charging stations thanks to Allianz Ticket Protection.

Who is playing?

Superstar Ed Sheeran, rockers The Killers and rapper Megan Thee Stallion all set to play, as is Hozier, Phish's Trey Anastasio, Leon Bridgess and Tyler Childers.

Check out the full lineup below.

Grab your dancing shoes to see singer-songwriter Kieran Rhodes perform this Friday at Boston Calling. Singing live in-studio, Rhodes gives us an overview of his success as a recent college graduate pursuing music. Follow NBC10 Boston's The Hub Today on... Instagram: instagram.com/thehubtoday Facebook: facebook.com/TheHubToday X: twitter.com/TheHubToday TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston

What is the food lineup?

"Come for the killer music, stay for the killer eats," Boston Calling says.

There will be something for every taste -- Blackbird Doughnuts and Sally's Sandwiches, Chicken & Rice Guys, Roxy's Gourmet Grilled Cheese, Tasty Burger, El Jefe's Taqueria and more.

Official festival app and map

Download the official festival app to stay up to date with festival updates and performance notifications.

Click here to download on iOS, or here to download on Google Play.

Before arriving, be sure to check out our Official 2024 Map to get familiar with the festival grounds.

Can I still buy tickets?

Do you still need festival tickets? Limited 1-Day and 3-Day tickets remain (Sunday general admission tickets are sold out). Click here to buy.

Weather forecast

The weather is looking great this weekend, in the high 70s and low 80s with the sun shining.

Questions?

Check out the Help Center for everything you need to know about Boston Calling.

Connect with other concertgoers

Chat with fellow Boston Calling Fans, exchange tips and tricks and plan your weekend together in The Festiverse on Discord.