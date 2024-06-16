Lynn

Police investigate shooting in Lynn

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Police were investigating a shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts, Saturday night. 

Few details were immediately available about the scene on Federal Street, near Market Basket.

NBC10 Boston had a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

