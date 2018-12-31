Boston Celebrates First Night

26 photos
The Boston Public Library is bathed in snowflakes lit from the rooftop of the Fairmont Copley hotel.
Mark Garfinkel
Newlyweds engage in a First Night kiss at Copley Square.
Mark Garfinkel
First Night attendees enjoy the fireworks in Boston, as 2019 begins.
Mark Garfinkel
Mark Garfinkel
The setting sun frames Boston as the city readies for #FirstNightBoston.
Mark Garfinkel
Marlboro, Massachusetts firefighter CJ Ahearn proposes to his girlfriend Nicole Bigley during the live coverage of First Night in Boston.
Getty Images
The people's procession is underway.
NBC Boston
People congregating for First Night at Copley Square
NBC10 Boston
Musician Chad Stokes discusses his upcoming First Night performance.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston's JC Monahan and Chris Emma host the festivities.
Pat Patriot made the trip from Foxboro to celebrate First Night in Boston.
Festive lights in the foreground and the Prudential building light up the sky.
NBC10 Boston
Ice sculptures adorn Boston.
NBC10 Boston
Ice sculptures adorn Boston.
NBC10 Boston
Ice sculptures adorn Boston.
Mark Garfinkel
A parade reveler at First Night.
Fireworks light up the sky over Boston.
The Speakeatery
The parade at First Night.
Mark Garfinkel
The parade worked its way through Boston.
Mark Garfinkel
NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pete Bouchard greets the crowd watching the parade.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston's Jackie Bruno with police officer and "Red Sox Bullpen Cop" Steve Horgan.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston's Jackie Bruno is on the scene at Copley Square.
Mark Garfinkel
A dragon celebrates First Night in Boston.
NBC10 Boston
A look behind the scenes in the NBC10 Boston production truck.

