Boston Celebrates First Night

26 photos
1/26
2/26
The Boston Public Library is bathed in snowflakes lit from the rooftop of the Fairmont Copley hotel.
3/26
Newlyweds engage in a First Night kiss at Copley Square.
4/26
First Night attendees enjoy the fireworks in Boston, as 2019 begins.
5/26
6/26
The setting sun frames Boston as the city readies for #FirstNightBoston.
7/26
Marlboro, Massachusetts firefighter CJ Ahearn proposes to his girlfriend Nicole Bigley during the live coverage of First Night in Boston.
8/26
The people's procession is underway.
9/26
People congregating for First Night at Copley Square
10/26
Musician Chad Stokes discusses his upcoming First Night performance.
11/26
NBC10 Boston's JC Monahan and Chris Emma host the festivities.
12/26
Pat Patriot made the trip from Foxboro to celebrate First Night in Boston.
13/26
Festive lights in the foreground and the Prudential building light up the sky.
14/26
Ice sculptures adorn Boston.
15/26
16/26
Ice sculptures adorn Boston.
17/26
Ice sculptures adorn Boston.
18/26
A parade reveler at First Night.
19/26
Fireworks light up the sky over Boston.
20/26
The parade at First Night.
21/26
The parade worked its way through Boston.
22/26
NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pete Bouchard greets the crowd watching the parade.
23/26
NBC10 Boston's Jackie Bruno with police officer and "Red Sox Bullpen Cop" Steve Horgan.
24/26
NBC10 Boston's Jackie Bruno is on the scene at Copley Square.
25/26
A dragon celebrates First Night in Boston.
26/26
A look behind the scenes in the NBC10 Boston production truck.

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Bostonians Navigate Slippery Streets
PHOTOS: Bostonians Navigate Slippery Streets
TIMELINE: Here’s When the Storm Will Blanket Your Area With Snow
TIMELINE: Here’s When the Storm Will Blanket Your Area With Snow
Winter Wonderland in Boston: Top Instagram Photos of the Week
Winter Wonderland in Boston: Top Instagram Photos of the Week
PHOTOS: A Beautiful Snowy Day in Boston
PHOTOS: A Beautiful Snowy Day in Boston
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us