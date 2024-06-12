TD Garden to host first Celtics watch party

For the first time ever, Boston Celtics fans will get to have an away game party right inside the TD Garden.

There won't be a game on the parquet, but they'll get to watch Games 3 and 4 on the big screens.

The Celtics, the TD Garden and the city of Boston all teamed up to plan this massive playoff party for fans. They put more than 15,000 tickets on sale last week and they sold out the same day.

And we should note, tickets were just $18, in honor of the run for Banner 18, and that's a lot cheaper than getting tickets to any of these actual games that can run you into the thousands.

Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 20 in his first game in more than a month and the Boston Celtics powered past the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Organizers say fans who come out to this Garden Party Wednesday night will really get to enjoy almost the same experience that they would get at a Celtics game.

"Out front, there'll be a DJ, the balloons will be out there, welcoming everyone in. They'll come in, grab their seats. The Celtics players won't be on the parquet, but they will be on the big screens above us, and we'll be watching the broadcast just like everyone at home," said Tricia McCorkle, VP of marketing and communications at TD Garden. "In between commercial breaks, the Celtics dancers are going to be here, the Celtics dunk squad, the pep squad, all just doing some in-game entertainment. Everyone loves to see themselves on the Hub Vision, so we're excited to have them show off their colors, show off their pride."

Doors open one hour before tipoff, so fans can take their seats at 7:30 p.m.