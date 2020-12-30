Boston Churches to Ring Bells to Honor COVID-19 Victims

Church bells will ring in Boston Wednesday in honor of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The Archdiocese of Boston is joining the Archdiocese of New York, along with other cities invited to participate, to remember the more than 330,000 Americans who have died from the disease by ringing its bells at noon on Wednesday.

"We encourage the ringing of the bells to mourn the souls lost, to comfort the families and friends who grieve, and to move forward, together, in the hope of the blessings that await us in 2021," the Archdiocese of Boston said in a statement.

Parishes are encouraged to post a video of their church bells ringing, using hashtags including #FarewellBells.