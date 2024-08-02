Boston city councilors call on Healey to reverse migrant shelter limits

Boston city councilors are calling on Gov. Maura Healey to reverse changes to Massachusetts' emergency shelter system.

The calls for action come just hours after the changes went into effect.

Nine of 13 city councilors signed onto this letter to Healey Thursday — the same day the governor's changes to the state's emergency housing shelter policy went into effect.

Those changes limit stays in overflow shelters to five business days, with the system maxed out at roughly 7,500 families, and Boston Logan International Airport no longer an option for migrant families needing a place to sleep.



Under some 11th hour tweaks to the new policy, the Healey administration announced that shelter providers would have the discretion to extend emergency shelter to 30 business days and clarified that the intention is to help connect local and migrant families who’ve maxed out their time in overflow shelters with "safe, alternative housing" before being kicked out.

However, in their letter, city councilors urged the Healey administration to "reverse course," citing the state's 1983 right-to-shelter law, saying the Commonwealth is obligated to provide shelter to families with children.

In the letter, they said, "Housing is a human right, and we cannot sit idly by when faced with a policy that may result in young children being forced to sleep on our city streets."

A spokesperson for Healey said there's just not additional capacity at this time, and the hope is "that families understand the lack of shelter space before they travel here."