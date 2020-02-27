Boston Officials Monitoring 34 People for Coronavirus Symptoms

The city of Boston is monitoring 34 people for symptoms of the coronavirus, including Massachusetts' only confirmed case, health officials said Thursday, adding the risk of contracting the virus in the city remains "very low."

During a press conference, officials said 33 people who each came through one of the 11 airports in the country that accept direct flights from China were being monitored. This was in addition to the state's one confirmed case, a student from UMASS Boston who had traveled to Wuhan, China.

All 33 people, who are Boston residents, were cleared to travel back to the city and asymptomatic, said Rita Nieves, interim executive director of the Public Health Commission, adding the one confirmed case was being monitored as well.

The comments came a day after state officials said Massachusetts has had 680 people in quarantine so far, meaning they are monitored just in case they present symptoms. While 377 completed their monitoring with no symptoms, 231 are still under self-quarantine in their homes.

Nieves added that an "incident command structure" had been established to monitor the coronavirus, disseminate information and manage resources.

"I want to assure you that Boston is prepared, if we do end up with... an outbreak of this condition," she said. "We have an experienced team that is well-versed in dealing with similar situations.

The comments came after city officials met behind closed doors to discuss preparedness to respond to the virus.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, officials urge people to take many of the same steps they do to help prevent the cold. These include washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if you feel sick. Moreover, anyone who gets sick after traveling should notify their healthcare provider about their traveling history.