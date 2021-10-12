Boston City Workers Subject to Suspension Under Vaccine Mandate

More than 1,000 city workers could be suspended without pay Tuesday if they refuse to follow Boston's vaccine mandate. As a part of that, some classrooms could be affected.

Mayor Kim Janey announced in August a COVID vaccine policy for all 18,000 city employees, requiring them to verify their vaccination status or get tested weekly. The plan has been phased in since September.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Those who haven't verified that they've been vaccinated through a digital portal will need to get tested regularly at locations throughout the city, including at City Hall.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced that all city workers will have to get the COVID vaccine or get tested for the virus weekly.

As of last Wednesday, 1,400 city employees were not in compliance, city officials said. Boston public schools is among the departments at risk of losing people. However, if unvaccinated public school employees go to work Tuesday and test negative for COVID-19, they will be able to work and will be paid for the day.

A spokesperson for Janey said that the city has developed contingency plans for no-show employees, including bus transportation and other school operations, to make sure the school day does go smoothly.

As of Friday, 92% of Boston Public School employees were in compliance with the vaccine protocols, according to the city, and officials have taken steps to make sure everyone is aware of these requirements.

Education efforts include email, text and phone reminders to all staff, implementing testing at bus yards, schools and providing information on free testing sites and

back-to-school vaccine clinics.

Employees who work directly with high-priority Boston residents, like at public schools, libraries, Boston Centers for Youth & Families and more, were required to comply with the policy by Monday, Sept. 20.

Other public-facing city workers, contractors and volunteers, like ones who work in public safety and at parks had to verify their vaccination status or get tested by Oct. 4. The rest of the employees and contractors have until Oct. 18 to comply.

Employees who work directly with high-priority Boston residents, like at public schools, libraries, Boston Centers for Youth & Families and more, will have to comply with the policy by Sept. 20.