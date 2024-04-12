Boston College has a lucky charm ready to bring home a Frozen Four title

When the Boston College men's hockey team kept their season alive in the Frozen Four College Hockey Championship, 10-year-old Josh Bello was right there in Minnesota watching it all.

"They mean a lot to me," he said. I like doing stuff with them."

With this BC team one game away from winning it all, Josh has been there every step of the way, from practices, to games, to on the ice.

Josh is in Minneapolis with Team IMPACT, a local nonprofit that matches kids facing medical challenges with area college teams. Josh, who has a kidney condition, matched with the Eagles.

And what a team this has become! Members of the Eagles even came to one of Josh's soccer games and his birthday party!

"I can do a lot of things they do, I can ride the bus to games, I can go to a lot of the away games," he said.

For Josh's mom, Team IMPACT and this blooming friendship has meant the world.

"We can sit at home on a Friday night and feel sorry or Josh could think about he isn't quite sort of all of his friends, and it is nice to say we are not going to sit home, we are going to go to a hockey game and take our minds off of it," Melissa Bello said.

Which brings us to this weekend, with Josh doing what he can to help a team that has helped him so much.

"As awesome as the season has been, BC has certainly, they have had ups and downs too and I think it is helpful for Josh to see how they deal with that," Melissa Bello said. "It has just beat all of our expectations."