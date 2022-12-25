Local

White House

This Boston Couple Helped Decorate the White House for the Holidays: PICS

“We felt really honored and excited to be doing the Blue Room, which has the official Christmas tree,” Stephen St. Russell told Boston Magazine.

By Asher Klein

The official White House Christmas tree stands in the Blue room during a media preview for the 2022 Holidays at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Image

This holiday season, 77 Christmas trees adorn the White House, along with more than 80,000 holiday lights and a gingerbread White House that weighs well over 170 lbs.

All that decoration takes a lot of people to put up, and among the 150-plus volunteers from across the country was a couple from Boston.

Stephen and David St. Russell are known as the Renovation Husbands, amassing a social media following by showcasing their DIY projects and their yearslong and award-winning renovation of their 1893 Victorian house in Dorchester.

The St. Russells spoke to Boston Magazine about their experience turning the first lady's vision for the holidays into reality.

“We felt really honored and excited to be doing the Blue Room, which has the official Christmas tree,” Stephen told the magazine. “It’s right in the center of the White House and is an eighteen-and-a-half foot tall tree that we—because we were the only ones who wanted to get on this eighteen-foot tall scaffolding—basically put every item on the tree.”

See more images of the "We the People"-themed holiday decorations at the White House in this interactive guide, and below:

