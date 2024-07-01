Dorchester

Person hospitalized after shooting in Dorchester

The Boston Police Department responded to a shooting on Oldfields Road in Dorchester Monday afternoon

A person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened on Oldfields Road. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to find the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was brought to an area hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing after ballistics evidence was recovered.

