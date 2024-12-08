Dorchester

Boston Fire takes down flames in abandoned building in Dorchester

Boston Fire says they have been battling a blaze on the 600 block of Columbia road since before 7 a.m.

Authorities have been battling a fire in an abandoned building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The heavy fire has been knocked down and now they are looking for hot spots, as they prevented the fire from spreading, authorities say.

Boston Fire showed part of the damage made by the fire on social media.

