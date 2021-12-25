Boston Firefighter Transported to Hospital Battling Blaze

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital after a fall on the scene of a blaze in Boston on Christmas morning, the fire department announced.

The Boston Fire Department responded to a two-alarm blaze on the second floor of a four-story building on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

The unit where the fire broke out was vacant, according to the fire department, and no residents were displaced. Damages were estimated in the $200,000 range.

Companies are now making up on Washington St. Building was vacant/no displaced. One firefighter transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ after a fall. Estimated damage $200,000. pic.twitter.com/EJx12y6DaZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2021

The condition of the firefighter transported by Boston EMS is unknown at this time.