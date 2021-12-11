Boston Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Clinics

The City of Boston hosted several COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics on Saturday as part of its effort to drive up vaccination numbers while Massachusetts deals with a surge in cases.

The city offered vaccines and booster shots to more than 160 people at the Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury on Saturday. And another clinic will be held at the site next Saturday, too.

City officials are hosting the family clinics to make it easier for people to access vaccines and boosters.

They're happening throughout Boston over the next several weeks, and organizers say the clinics also help people understand the different options that are available to them.

“There was some hesitancy around understanding the mix of vaccines and so we have seen a lot of residents be really excited to be able to take whatever booster is available for them, which is really, really great,” said Melissa Hector with Boston Health and Human Services.

Dr. Sari Mersanchez, of the Boston Public Health Commission, said “It’s been a mix of people getting their first vaccines, not only adults but also kids, which is really exciting, as well as people getting boosted."

"We’re very, very happy with the turnout so far,” she added.