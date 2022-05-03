Local

Boston Latin Academy Evacuated After Bag of Bullets Found

Police confirmed the bag of ammunition was found, but no weapon

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

The Boston Latin Academy in Boston was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bag of bullets was found, Boston police said.

Police confirmed the bag of ammunition was found, but no weapon. The initial call came in at 1:52 p.m.

This is the second time a bullet was found in a Boston Public Schools building in recent days. A .45 caliber bullet was found in a toilet at the Condon Community School in the city's Southie neighborhood on Friday morning. 

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston & NECN have a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

