Boston man shot and killed in truck outside friend's apartment in Randolph

Deandre Jones, 32, died shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday at Good Samaritan Medical Center

By Marc Fortier

A Boston man was shot and killed while sitting in his truck outside a friend's apartment overnight in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Randolph police received a 911 call around midnight reporting gunshots heard in the vicinity of Highland Glen Drive and the Castle Village Condominiums, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

Responding officers found a pickup truck riddled with bullet holes. Inside, they found 32-year-old Deandre Jones suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

"Detectives were working through the night, collecting evidence and processing the scene. The vehicle was towed to the Randolph Police Station for forensic processing,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.”

Randolph police are investigating, with help from state police attached to the district attorney's office. The state medical examiner's office is expected to conduct an autopsy, possibly as early as Thursday.

