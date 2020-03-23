Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was scheduled to speak with the media Monday, a day after the city reported its first death amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Walsh was expected to speak at 2 p.m. outside City Hall.
The appearance comes after Walsh on Sunday confirmed that a Boston resident in his 90s had died from COVID-19.
Boston health officials have reported 116 cases of the novel coronavirus in the city. Of them, 13 people have recovered.
Across Massachusetts, 646 cases have been reported, including five deaths.
For most people, health officials say the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, however, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close to the public for two weeks starting Tuesday and issued a stay-at-home advisory for the same period of time.