Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Officer's Arm Hit While Suspect Takes Off From Drug Investigation, BPD Says

A 61-year-old Waltham man is now facing charges

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

A Boston police officer had his arm struck when a suspect took off from a drug investigation Tuesday morning on Beach Street, according to the city's police force.

The officer was conducing a drug investigation around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect took off in his vehicle, the Boston Police Department said. The officer's arm was hit, but he was not taken to the hospital, the agency said.

The driver was arrested at the corner of Columbus and West Canton Street, according to police.

Thomas McBreen, 61, of Waltham, is now facing charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Boston News

Logan Airport 24 hours ago

Delta Apologizes After Flight Delays Hamper Air Travel at Logan Airport

Roxbury 19 hours ago

Suspect Found at Scene of Roxbury Death Investigation Rescued After Diving Out 12th Floor Window

This article tagged under:

BOSTON
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us