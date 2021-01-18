Local

Boston Police Department

Boston Police Ask Public for Help Finding Car From Hit-and-Run Crash

The vehicle is believed to be a blue 2019 or 2020 Hyundai Elantra, Boston police say.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police detectives are seeking the public’s help locating a car in connection to a hit-and-run crash that resulted in serious bodily injury.

Police say the hit-and-run incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, in the area of 618 Blue Hill Avenue in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

The vehicle is believed to be a blue 2019 or 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Police say it sustained serious damage to the front driver’s side windshield and possibly the front hood and roof line during the crash.

The vehicle was last seen travelling on Harvard Street towards Morton Street, according to police.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the incident and asks anyone with information about the wanted vehicle to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anyone who wants to assist the investigation anonymously can do by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

