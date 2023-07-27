Boston police cruiser, other car involved in crash near Franklin Park

Aerial footage showed a police cruiser and another car damaged after a crash near Boston's Franklin Park.
The crash took place Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Seaver Street and Elm Hill Avenue in Roxbury.
Details were limited, with police only saying that an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
No further information was immediately available.
