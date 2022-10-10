Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Roxbury

Boston Police Investigating Two Separate Shootings in Roxbury

It is not yet clear if the shootings are related

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police Lights Generic NBC4_
NBC 4 New York

Boston police are investigating two shootings in Roxbury on Monday.

One happened near 2990 Washington Street.

Police also received a report of a stabbing on Cobden Street. When they arrived they found that the victim had been shot.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately released.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It is not yet clear if the shootings are related. The locations are within a block of one another.

NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates on this breaking story as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

Roxburyshootinggun violence
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us