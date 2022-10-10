Boston Police Investigating Two Separate Shootings in Roxbury

Boston police are investigating two shootings in Roxbury on Monday.

One happened near 2990 Washington Street.

Police also received a report of a stabbing on Cobden Street. When they arrived they found that the victim had been shot.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately released.

It is not yet clear if the shootings are related. The locations are within a block of one another.

