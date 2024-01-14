Massachusetts

Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Wenxin Zheng was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Washington Street in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Boston.

Wenxin Zheng was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Washington Street in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, police say.

She was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

According to Boston police, Zheng attends the John D. O’Bryant School and typically likes to go to Newbury Street, Downtown Crossing and Castle Island. She also has ties to Quincy.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-6150. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us